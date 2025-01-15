US President-elect Donald Trump’s envoy for Middthe le East Steve Witkoff had a tense meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend, eventually leading to a breakthrough in negotiations. Times of Israel reported citing two Arab officials that the Trump envoy was able to sway Netanyahu more than the outgoing Joe Biden administration did in the past one year.

Witkoff’s peace efforts

Steve Witkoff has been in the Qatari capital Doha for past one week, trying to get Palestinian militant organisation Hamas and Israel on one page and secure a peace deal before January 20 inauguration of the new administration.

The Trump envoy reportedly flew to Israel on Saturday (Jan 11) and met with Netanyahu. During the meeting, Bibi was asked to accept key compromises required to move forward with the peace process, reported the Times of Israel.

Then on Monday (Jan 13), negotiating teams from both sides told mediators that they had agreed to hostage deal proposal in principle. Both sides have been trying working out the details regarding the implementation of the agreement since then.

Contentious issue

According to officials cited by the Israeli news outlet, one of the contentious issues that remain unresolved is the exact parameters of the IDF’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Mediators are awaiting Israel’s final map showcasing its withdraw plan.

The final peace deal may be announced Wednesday or Thursday (Jan 15-16) and the US, Qatar and Egypt are expected to issue a joint statement regarding the same, the two officials speculated.

On Tuesday (Jan 14), outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Israel had accepted the deal to free the remaining 98 hostages but Hamas had yet to do the same. However, the Arab officials rejected the narrative that only Hamas was trying to throw spanner in the works of finalising a peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies)