Ryan Routh, who made an assasination bid on US President-elect Donald Trump offered to join the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a captive it was revealed in a letter from a jailhouse in Miami, where he is currently imprisoned and pending trial, according to the New York Post

Advertisment

The 58-year-old Routh is incarcerated in a federal prison in Miami pending trial for allegedly attempting to kill Trump.

Routh in a bizarre letter confirmed by the New York Post, expressed concern for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Also read: US top diplomat Blinken warned Netanyahu, Biden would not visit Israel if they won't allow aid into Gaza

Advertisment

"Will you go with me to Gaza and surrender to Hamas in exchange for a hostage life, please? Will you help me stop the killing of innocent children and families by offering yourself to restart the peace process and end this war?” Routh asked in the letter.

Routh depicts himself as Alexander Hamilton from “It's a Wonderful Life,” who is highly obsessed with George Bailey.

Routh has been researching and reading about the life of founding father Hamilton, who worked as the first US treasury secretary from 1789 to 1795, "crying", over his passing in a battle with former Vice President Aaron Burr.

Advertisment

Also read: Biden administration proposes $8B arms sale to Israel: Report

Further, he linked himself to Bailey, the kindhearted banker portrayed by Jimmy Stewart in the Frank Capra Christmastime classic from 1946.

In his letter, Routh expressed his willingness to surrender to Gaza, stressing that he does not desire a world where "our neighbours struggle" around the world.

“I feel as George Bailey, wondering if there is support and value in honor, dignity, righteousness, meek, modest, altruism, magnanimity, empathy, kindness, caring [and] sacrifice," he stated.

Also read: Israeli delegation departs for Qatar to hold hostage deal talks with Hamas

The letter's envelope has Routh's name, his prison ID number, and prison return address, according to the New York Post.

Moreover, Routh's 31-year-old daughter Sara, also signed the letter and confirmed the letter's legitimacy, according to the New York Post.

As he expressed his "willingness to surrender" in Gaza, Routh said this would be merely to restart the peace talks.

He also expressed solidarity with the university students staging violent protests on campus in support of Hamas.

Also read: Hamas police chief, deputy killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza humanitarian zone

“It was extremely sad when our US leaders crushed the tent cities created by the University students for Gaza,” Routh said, encouraging students to rebuild encampments at the “edge of Gaza.”

Routh was apprehended by federal agents on September 15 last year, with a semiautomatic rifle during a search at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

(With inputs from agencies)