The chief of Hamas-run police force and his deputy have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the Palestinian militant group said on Thursday (Jan 2).

The airstrike hit on a central Gaza tent which was used for sheltering displaced families. The strike claimed lives of two officials and several others.

Police chief Mahmoud Salah and his deputy Hussam Shahwan were killed in the al-Mawasi area, inside the IDF-designated humanitarian zone west of Khan Younis, Hamas said.

According to the medics, 11 people were killed in the airstrike.

Israel confirms the killing

Later, the Israeli military confirmed the killing of Shahwan, and accused him of "hiding under the protection of the civilian population in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis."

However, the military did not mention anything about Salah.

The IDF said that Shahwan served as Hamas's head of internal security, adding that he was responsible for "severely violating the human rights” of Gazan civilians, including “violent interrogations".

The Israeli military added that he was also involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops.

Further, the IDF noted that they took steps before the airstrike to reduce the harm to civilians, and accused Hamas of "cruelly exploiting civilian shelters, civilian buildings, and the civilian population as human shields.”

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry issued a statement, condemning the killing of two officers.

"They were performing their humanitarian and national duty in serving our people," the statement read.

“By committing the assassination, the occupation continues to spread chaos in the Strip and deepen the human suffering of citizens,” the ministry said, adding that “the police force is a civil protection force that works to provide services to citizens.”

The ministry further noted that Salah served in the police for 30 years and was appointed as the chief six years ago.

Moreover, 11 people were killed in the strike, including women and children, and 15 others are wounded, according to the medics.

