The ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the ceasefire and hostage deal have reached a dead end, Arab mediators told the Wall Street Journal.

The mediators said that despite new hopes for their renewed talks, Israel and Hamas discussions to secure the deal have hit an impasse.

They added that the deal is unlikely to be completed by the end of Biden's administration.

The two sides were considering a 60-day truce that would see the release of up to 30 hostages while Israel would set free Palestinian prisoners and increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Both parties hardened their positions," with Israel insisting that only living hostages be freed and refusing to approve some of the Palestinian prisoners named by Hamas, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Hamas has been insisting on a path toward the end of the war, which was initiated by it only with the attack on October 7, 2023.

The Arab mediators told the Journal that they expect both sides to return to the negotiating table after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office this month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas reportedly rejected 12 of the 34 hostages that Israel asked to release. Instead, Hamas offered the release of 22 living hostages and 12 bodies.

Trump, on Tuesday, warned Palestinian militant group Hamas to release hostages held captive in Gaza before he takes office.

“We’re gonna see what happens, I’ll put it this way: they better let the hostages come back soon," Trump said while speaking to a reporter about whether he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the possibility of a ceasefire and hostage deal.

'Hell to pay'

This comes after Trump took to his official Truth Social handle and issued a stern warning to Hamas to release the hostages before Jan 20, the day when he assumes office, and warned "hell to pay" if Hamas continued to hold the abductees hostage.

“...Please let this Truth serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity”, he said.

