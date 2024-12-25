Tel Aviv, Israel

As negotiations continue between Israel and the Hamas militant group to reach a deal, the group has still not given a list of living and dead hostages to be released in the first phase of a potential ceasefire-hostage deal, Israeli media, Kan public broadcaster reported.

It added that the Hamas is resisting pressure from mediators.

According to Israeli officials, Hamas is hoping for a "dramatic achievement" in the negotiations before providing the list, Channel 12 news reported.

The Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, "Hamas has yet to deliver the list of hostages who are alive – without it, it’s impossible to reach a deal."

The official continued that although the mediators are pushing the militant group to deliver the list, Mohammed Sinwar, one of the key figures of Hamas in Gaza is refusing to share the list.

Sinwar succeeded his brother Yahya Sinwar, as leader of Hamas since Yahya was killed by the Israeli Defence Forces on October 16.

“It’s still possible to continue talking and advancing some issues without the list, but it will be impossible to reach a breakthrough without it,” the official said.

The official added that it was a long negotiation and that there would be consultations.

“There has been some progress in the talks, but it doesn’t seem a deal is going to be reached soon," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Knesset session, expressed optimism about the chances for a hostage deal with Hamas.

He said, “I would like to tell you carefully that there is some progress."

“I cannot tell you all the things we are doing, but we are taking significant actions on all levels,” Netanyahu continued.

“We will continue to act in every way, without respite, until we bring everyone home from enemy territory,” he added.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)