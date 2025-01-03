An Israeli delegation of "working-level negotiators" have departed Tel Aviv to attend talks in Qatar's capital Doha for further negotiations regarding a hostage agreement in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Advertisment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (Jan 2) that he had okayed the delegation's departure to discuss a potential hostage-ceasefire agreement.

"Netanyahu authorised a working-level delegation from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and IDF to continue negotiations in Doha," the Israeli PMO said in a statement.

Also read: Israel-Hamas hostage deal hit impasse; 'unlikely before end of Biden's term': Report

Advertisment

The Israeli delegation comprises Mossad, the country's intelligence agency; Shin Bet or the Israeli Security Agency, the intelligence, technological, and operational organisation of Israel; and Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

Moreover, a delegation from the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, is also expected to reach Doha to proceed with the negotiations.

Ceasefire-hostage talks reached an impasse

Advertisment

This comes amid the circulating reports saying that the ceasefire-hostage talks had reached an impasse. The ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the ceasefire and hostage deal have reached a dead end, Arab mediators told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

Also read: Hamas police chief, deputy killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza humanitarian zone

The mediators said that despite new hopes for their renewed talks, Israel and Hamas discussions to secure the deal have hit an impasse, adding that the deal is unlikely to be completed by the end of Biden's administration.

Following Netanyahu's approval to send a delegation to Qatar, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a civil, volunteer-based organisation, representing the families of the hostages, welcomes the decision, saying that the "window of opportunity" cannot be missed.

However, in November last year, Qatar stressed that it halted its role as a ceasefire mediator due to a lack of willingness by Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement.

Also read:Trump warns Hamas to 'let hostages come back soon'

Lately, Israel and the Palestinian militant group have been blaming each other for not following the terms of the deal. Hamas said that Israel had set "new issues and conditions" on the terms of a deal and Netanyahu accused Hamas of "reneging on understandings."

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)