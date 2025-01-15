A recent poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) shows that Donald Trump’s return as US President is being met with mixed reactions worldwide.

While, traditional US allies, such as European nations and South Korea, are concerned, countries like Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia which are not considered US-ally appear more optimistic.

The survey, spanning 24 countries, found that many view Trump as a potential peacemaker in international conflicts. However, in Europe and South Korea, there are fears that his leadership might weaken the "geopolitical West."

In the United Kingdom, only 15 per cent of respondents felt positive about Trump’s presidency improving their domestic security, while 54 per cent expressed negative feelings. Additionally, half of those polled in the UK identified as “Never Trump” individuals, with only 15 per cent welcoming his leadership.

South Korea showed the lowest optimism, with 67 per cent of respondents saying they felt negatively about the impact of Trump’s presidency on their country.

In contrast, India showed strong support, with 75 per cent identifying as “Trump Welcomers” and 82 per cent believing he would contribute positively to world peace.

Trump Welcomers vs Never Trumpers

The ECFR report categorises respondents into distinct groups based on their views. “Trump Welcomers” see him as a force for global peace and a better future for the US, while “Never Trumpers” hold the opposite opinion.

“Peace Seekers” believe he might improve global stability despite doubts about his domestic impact, while the “Conflicted” view his policies as favourable for Americans but potentially harmful internationally. Lastly, the “Uncertain” are waiting to assess his influence both domestically and globally.

Additionally, many respondents view the European Union as equally capable as the US in protecting itself without American military support. Nevertheless, the US remains the largest contributor to NATO, providing 16per cent of its budget in 2024.

Trump has previously criticised NATO members for not contributing enough, even threatening to withhold US military support from those who fail to “pay their bills.”

