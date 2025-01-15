The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized sweeping regulations that would effectively bar nearly all Chinese made cars and trucks from entering the U.S. market. The measures, aimed at guarding against Chinese influence on American infrastructure, represent a dramatic increase in the government's efforts to limit Chinese influence on U.S. infrastructure.

Advertisment

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the rules are urgent because 'we don't want two million Chinese cars on the road and then find out: Ah, we got a threat.' "Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasised the urgency of the rules, saying: 'It's really important because we don't want two million Chinese cars on the road, then, find out... we have a threat.'‎"

Beginning with the 2027 model year, the new regulations ban Chinese software on connected vehicles, and starting in 2029, restrict hardware. Chinese carmakers will also be prohibited from testing self driving vehicles on American roads. The measures are aimed primarily at vehicles but also apply to Chinese-made drones and hardware in commercial trucks and buses of larger size.

It reflects growing tensions between the U.S. and China in the tech and automotive sectors. The administration directed the steep tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicle imports and also targeted companies including CATL for alleged ties to China's military in September.

Advertisment

The final rules exempt those over 10,000 pounds, which allowed China’s BYD to continue assembling electric buses in California to address some industry concerns. Chinese software developed before the regulations enter into force is also excluded, as long as it was not maintained by Chinese entities.

Industry representatives, including Alliance for Automotive Innovation, have criticised the decision, arguing for an extension to abide by hardware requirements. Under some circumstances, automakers such as General Motors and Ford may still be able to import Chinese-made vehicles.

Previously, Swedish automaker Polestar, a subsidiary of China's Geely, warned that the regulations would 'effectively prohibit' its vehicles from entering the U.S. market without specific authorizations. With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, the incoming administration has indicated support for blocking Chinese auto imports but may allow Chinese automakers to build vehicles domestically.

Advertisment

As Washington sharpens its focus on securing supply chains, these rules further constrain China's presence in critical American markets.