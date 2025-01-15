A clip from the iconic TV show The Simpsons has been going viral on social media as people debate whether it will come true or not. The animated series has gained popularity for predicting major world events over the years, some of which came true.

The bizarre theory of the internet shutdown on January 16, 2025, has been circulating on social media platforms. The theory suggests the internet outage would coincide with Trump’s inaugural ceremony. However, the official inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20 and not January 16, which leads to further confusion among social media users.

Several social media platfroms have been sharing the wild theory on Instagram, in which The Simpsons shows a scenario where a global internet outage occurs due to a shark chewing on wires in the oceans. The video further shows people adjusting to the internet outage, interacting among themselves and doing activities together away from digital devices.

Netizens react to The Simpsons' theory

While some people believe in the theory, some say the outage will be limited to only the United States. Some even hope for this theory to come true due to the excessive use of digital technology.

“I hope this is true. Everybody needs to chill on the internet for real,” a user wrote.

“I definitely can’t wait for that day,” says another.

On the other hand, some claimed that the video was fake and AI-generated, while some said that this could not happen as there are no wires in the ocean.

“Internet is over satellite. I don’t remember any sharks in space,” a user said.

Some users were even seen sharing laughs in the comments section saying they would come back and watch the video on January 16.

Can sharks result in internet outages?

While most people find it hard to believe that an internet outage could be caused by sharks, a report by BBC has highlighted that there have been reports of outages after sharks chewed the cables that run across the ocean floor.

There are also reports of teeth marks on the cables from not only sharks but also from barracudas. According to reports google has started wrapping its underwater wires in a Kevlar-like material to prevent marine animals from chewing on them.

However, these incidents have never resulted in a global internet outage.

