Ash Edelman, a 35-year-old Australian man who was a stripper, became a monk and a personal growth strategist, grabbing attention and being in the spotlight these days on social media, having thousands of fans.

He is known for his Instagram posts, describing his experiences of transitioning from a stripper to an OnlyFans creator, becoming a bodybuilder, embracing monkhood, and establishing himself as a personal growth strategist Edelman calls this “living multiple lives in one life,” according to his Instagram bio. His story is one of transformation and self-discovery, which he openly shares through videos and posts.

Glamour to spirituality

In a recent Instagram post, Ash described his experience as "living multiple lives in one life." In a video shared last year, Edelman expressed how he had explored these different roles. He admitted that he became addicted to maintaining a certain lifestyle during his time in the glamour world. At 35, he explained how his journey eventually led him to “becoming a monk.” This video is just one of several where he shared similar accounts of his transformation.

"I was addicted to a certain lifestyle and the glamour world," Edelman explained in one of his videos. However, his story takes a dramatic turn as he discusses how he transitioned to a monk, finding peace and purpose in spirituality.

Ash Edelman Photograph: (Instagram: @consciously_ash)

Social media support

Edelman’s transformation has sparked widespread admiration online. One Instagram user lauded his journey as "so inspiring," while another expressed, "This is epic, and I'm so d**n proud of you." A third user shared, "Aww, this is so amazing, Ash! Same, something I have always wanted to do in my life also!" A fourth wrote, “Mind-blowing and crying at the same time.”

A new life: Personal growth strategist



The 35-year-old now shares insights into his life through videos on his Instagram and YouTube channel, "Consciously Ash." The channel focuses on holistic practices such as breathwork, meditation, mobility, and healthy living. His content aims to help people find the best version of themselves and lead a better life. Edelman also regularly conducts personal coaching sessions, offering guidance on mindfulness and self-improvement.

Continuing the journey



Despite his busy schedule as a personal growth strategist, Edelman continues to share glimpses of his life, including pictures with his pet dog, giving his followers a peek into his daily routine. His life has become a beacon of hope for those seeking personal transformation, showing that it’s never too late to change your path.

As a personal growth strategist, Edelman conducts sessions to help others achieve a better quality of life. His holistic practices and motivational content aim to guide individuals toward self-improvement and mindful living.

