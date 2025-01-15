Spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, along with other devotees, performed 'havan' at the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati shared her experience of her first 'Amrit Snan' on Tuesday at the Triveni Sangam and said it must have been her good deeds of past lives that she got this opportunity and called the Snan a "divine event."

Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati performing 'havan' at the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj Photograph: (ANI)

"Yesterday's Amrit Snan was a divine event. I was thinking about what good deeds I did in my past life when I got this opportunity to attend this event. This is not only the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, but it signifies the whole world as one family when people of many countries and races take the holy dip together..."

Further, she also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "This is the power of India and Sanatana Dharma. It shows that the whole world is a family, Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam...It is not only an event but a message to the world about how the world comes together in the name of peace, faith, and devotion at the time of conflict and war. This is a 'Shanti Sangam.'

Arrived yesterday in the Maha Kumbha Mela! Such a blessing to be here joining the tens of millions of people who had a sacred bath, on the full moon, and will have one on the sacred day of Makar Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/FFBf4OCpQg — Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati (@SadhviBhagawati) January 15, 2025

I extend my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath..."Notably, Tuesday's Amrit Snan' concluded with 35 million devotees performing the sacred Snan at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On this occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to those taking a holy dip in the Ganga during Mahakumbh 2025. Through a heartfelt post on his social media handle X, he congratulated the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees participating in this grand convergence of faith, equality, and unity.

CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. He wrote, "On the first Amrit Snan day, more than 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned the merit of bathing in the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam."Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya—Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami—Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

