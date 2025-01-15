A brave skydiver from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has grabbed the internet's attention after she unfurled the Maha Kumbh flag 13,000 feet over Bangkok. This comes as the Maha Kumbh Mela continues in Triveni Sangam in the north Indian city of Prayagraj, where millions of devotees have gatherered to take a holy dip.

In the viral video posted on January 7, Anamika Sharma can be seen performing the daring stunt. The clip shows her holding the Maha Kumbh 2025 flag before she boards the plane.

Later, she is seen skydiving while holding the flag mid-air at 13,000 ft above ground over Bangkok.

Her gesture is symbolic of inviting the world to the Maha Kumbh celebration, the largest religious gathering in the world.

“Inviting people all over the globe for the world’s largest human gathering—Mahakumbh 2025,” Sharma wrote in the caption while sharing the video.

Social media reacts

The video gained several reactions from social media users as they applauded her gesture.

“I am proud of you sister,” wrote one user.

Another said, “This is pure devotion and daring combined. What a way to promote Mahakumbh!”

A third commented, “Incredible! What an amazing way to showcase our rich heritage.”

“This is not just a stunt; it’s a powerful message to the world,” a person wrote.

Some users were also impressed by her skills saying, “Skydiving alone is an adventure, but doing it with a flag and such composure is just exceptional!”

Maha Kumbh 2025 day 3 begins

The enthusiasm was evident among the devotees as they gathered on the third day of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day long #MahaKumbh2025 that began on 13th January - Paush Purnima



Over 5 crore devotees have taken holy dip on the first two days of what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human… pic.twitter.com/zC7sO48e55 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

Pilgrims from across India and abroad are witnessing the largest spiritual gathering in the world, immersing themselves in the sacred tradition at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The first two days have already witnessed over 50 million people who participated in the festival, which began on January 13.

The festival is held every 12 years in one of the four locations including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain, where the nectar of immortality from mythological Samudra Manthan is believed to have fallen.

(With inputs from agencies)