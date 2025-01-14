On the second day of Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday (Jan 14), around 30 million devotees gathered to take a holy dip in the Sangam on the day of Amrit Snan in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. It was the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival that marks the transition of the sun from the southern to the northern hemisphere.

On Monday (Jan 13), the inception of the mela, around 10.5 million people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam (the convergence point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers). The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to end in February, and as many as 50 lakh pilgrims and sadhus will stay at the venue in camps till the last day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the devotees who participated in the first Amrit Snan of 2025. Adityanath took to his social media account and cheered for the devotees who “earned the virtue by taking the first Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam."

Maha Kumbh Mela is the world's largest gathering in India, where devotees from across the globe come to participate. The event of 2025 is also being attended by a number of Naga Sadhus or Naga Babas, who cover their naked bodies with ash and wear hair in long dreadlocks.

Steve Job's wife joins Maha Kumbh

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, fell ill on the second day of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. However, she will still participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the holy Ganga river at Sangam.

During her visit to the Maha Kumbh, Powell Jobs is staying in the camp of spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Swami Kailashanand said that Powell Jobs developed allergies due to the crowded and unfamiliar environment.

(With inputs from agencies)