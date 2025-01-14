Major coffee chain Starbucks announced a new policy for people using the coffee shops for just hanging out or using the restroom. According to their new code of conduct, the customers now have to buy something or would be asked to leave.

Customers now would not be able to sit in Starbucks cafes unless they buy something.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the new rules are designed to help prioritize paying customers.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

Almost seven years ago, Starbucks allowed people to hang out inside its coffee shops and use the restrooms without having to buy anything.

However, the new policy will come into effect from January 27, and the new code of conduct will be introduced across all Starbucks cafes in the US.

'Staff may contact police if people refuses'

The company said that those who do not make a purchase would be asked to leave and further warned that the staff may contact the police if people refuse to go.

Further, the employees of Starbucks will be given training on the new rules, which will also ban harassment, smoking, and drug and alcohol consumption purchased from outside.

The new policy is being introduced as Brian Niccol, the chief executive Niccol said in October that he wanted to create “that community house experience where people want to be in Starbucks, spend time in Starbucks”, as part of its growth plans.

Niccol was brought into Starbucks last year to help grow the business further. Since then, he has been making efforts to improve the customer experience at Starbucks cafes by revamping its menus.

(With inputs from agencies)