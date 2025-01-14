As the world’s largest religious festival, Maha Kumbh is happening at Uttar Pradesh’s Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, various devotees take part in the rituals. The spiritual event also includes Naga Babas and religious leaders, among whom some are quite unusual and caught everyone’s attention. One such Baba is the ‘Chai Wale Baba’ who was spotted at the Maha Kumbh celebrations.

Chai Wale Baba, who is known for his simplicity, has become an inspiration for many. He has spent the last 40 years teaching civil service aspirants for free, making a huge impact on their lives.

Who is Chai Wale Baba?

Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, who used to be a tea seller in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh turned to spirituality and teaching. What makes him even more unique is his vow of silence and his unusual diet consisting of just 10 cups of tea in a day. Despite being silent, he teaches students well by communicating through written messages and gestures.

Chai Wale Baba believes that the act of educating the students not only prepares them for the civil service exams but also uplifts them spiritually. He is committed to teaching students through WhatsApp and written notes and offers them guidance without charging anything.

"We can write to him anytime, and he responds with written messages or gestures. His silence helps him conserve energy, which he uses to guide us," Rajesh Singh, one of Baba’s dedicated students says, sharing his experience of being taught by the Baba for his UPSC preparation.

While being at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Baba continues to provide guidance to his students from across the world and also offers them spiritual wisdom while helping them achieve their goals in academics.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

As the Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13), millions of devotees gathered to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Pilgrims from across India and abroad will witness the largest spiritual gathering in the world, immersing themselves in the sacred tradition at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The festival is held every 12 years in one of the four locations including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain, where the nectar of immortality from mythological Samudra Manthan is believed to have fallen.

(With inputs from agencies)