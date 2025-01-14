Late Apple co-founder Steve Job's wife Laurene Powell Jobs fell ill on the second day at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. However, she will still participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the holy Ganga river.

Powell Jobs is staying in the camp of spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, during her visit to the Maha Kumbh.

Swami Kailashanand said that Powell Jobs developed allergies due to the crowded and unfamiliar environment.

"She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. She has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Giri told Indian news agency ANI.

Swami Kailashanand said that she is taking rest in his camp to recover before participating in the ritual.

Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to attend the world's biggest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh, which marks a rare celestial event in 144 years.

Powell Jobs named 'Kamala'

During her stay at Niranjini Akhara in Prayagraj, Jobs was given the Hindu name ‘Kamala’ by Swami Kailashanand Giri as a mark of her spiritual inclination.

On the second day of Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees gathered to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Today marks the first ‘Rajsi Snan’ (formerly known as ‘Shahi Snan’). The spiritual ritual is known to purify sins and bring salvation.

Following Jobs' visit to India, she is expected to return to the United States for President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday (Jan 20).

(With inputs from agencies)