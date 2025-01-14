Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, Amarjeet, also known as Anaaj Wale Baba, grabbed everyone's attention at the Mahakumbh Mela as he grows crops like wheat, millet, gram, and peas on his head.

Baba's unconventional approach is promoting a noble cause. For five years he has been spreading awareness about safeguarding the planet.

He said that this endeavour was a means to promote peace and emphasize the vital role of greenery, especially at a time when deforestation continues to pose a risk to the earth.

"I decided to do this after seeing how cutting trees is affecting our world. Wherever I go, I encourage people to plant more greenery," said Baba.

According to ANI reports, he also waters the crops that he has planted on his head to keep them healthy.

Millions gather in Prayagraj to take part in first 'Amrit Snan'

As the Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13), millions of devotees gathered to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Pilgrims from across India and abroad will witness the largest spiritual gathering in the world, immersing themselves in the sacred tradition at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The festival is held every 12 years in one of the four locations including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain, where the nectar of immortality from mythological Samudra Manthan is believed to have fallen.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X, “This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of faith, ‘Makar Sankranti’, congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!”



