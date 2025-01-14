As the Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13), millions of devotees gathered to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Pilgrims from across India and abroad will witness the largest spiritual gathering in the world, immersing themselves in the sacred tradition at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The festival is held every 12 years in one of the four locations including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain, where the nectar of immortality from mythological Samudra Manthan is believed to have fallen.

Today marks the first ‘Rajsi Snan’ (formerly known as ‘Shahi Snan’). The spiritual ritual is known to purify sins and bring salvation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X, “This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of faith, ‘Makar Sankranti’, congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!”

यह हमारी सनातन संस्कृति और आस्था का जीवंत स्वरूप है।



आज लोक आस्था के महापर्व 'मकर संक्रांति' के पावन अवसर पर महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में त्रिवेणी संगम में प्रथम 'अमृत स्नान' कर पुण्य अर्जित करने वाले सभी श्रद्धालु जनों का अभिनंदन!#महाकुम्भ_अमृत_स्नान pic.twitter.com/NAN0IlkGf4 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 14, 2025

Devotees gather from across the world

Devotees from across the world gathered to sing bhajans, as a devotional atmosphere surrounds the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The pilgrims were heard reciting sacred religious chants, reported news agency ANI.

“Maha Kumbh is an occasion for the entire world not just India,” a foreign devotee said.

“I am very happy to be in India, as I love India. This is my sixth visit here, and I am thrilled to be part of the Kumbh Mela,” a devotee from Milan, Italy described her experience during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Another devotee from Germany told ANI, “I think it (Maha Kumbh) is very well organised. It's very big and people are so friendly. I wanted to feel the spiritual energy and to meet Indian people…”

Meanwhile, the Sadhus of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada have begun their procession for the first Amrit Snan.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to participate in the special ritual, according to a press release.

Auspicious bathing days

There are six auspicious days during which devotees can take a dip in the river:

Jan 13: Paush Purnima

Jan 14: Makar Sankranti (First Rajsi Snan)

Jan 29: Mauni Amavasya (Second Rajsi Snan)

Feb 3: Basant Panchami (Third Rajsi Snan)

Feb 12: Maghi Purnima

(With inputs from agencies)