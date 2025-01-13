On the first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, over 250 individuals, separated from their families amid the dense crowd, were safely reunited through the swift and organised efforts of the fair administration.

The event, which began with the Paush Purnima bathing festival, saw millions of devotees gather at the sacred Sangam for a holy dip.

Technology and loudspeakers aid in reunions

Loudspeakers positioned along the ghats broadcasted the names of missing persons, facilitating quick reunions. Police and civil defence teams were stationed at key locations to provide immediate assistance to pilgrims, ensuring a smooth experience.

Effective crowd-control measures

The Uttar Pradesh government introduced several crowd-control measures to manage the overwhelming crowd. These included the establishment of 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps, police assistance centres, and watchtowers staffed by personnel to monitor the Mela.

The camps featured dedicated areas for lost women and children, alongside 'Khoya-Paya' (Lost and Found) centres equipped with digital tools and social media assistance to track and locate missing individuals.

Emotional reunions and gratitude

Emotions ran high as several attendees expressed their gratitude for the swift response, thanking the authorities for their prompt action.

Utilising social media to locate missing persons

The Uttar Pradesh government highlighted in its official statement the role of 'Khoya-Paya' centres, which have incorporated social media platforms to track down missing individuals. These efforts reflect the authorities' commitment to ensuring a smooth and safe experience for all attendees.

Volunteers and police working around the clock

Police officers and volunteers continue to work diligently at the ghats, assisting devotees and preventing potential disruptions, ensuring that the Mela remains a peaceful and organised event for millions of pilgrims.

