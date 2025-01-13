Celebrations began for the Maha Kumbh across India on Monday (Jan 13), but an unfortunate incident occurred a day before. Stones were thrown at a train that was carrying passengers for the pilgrimage.

A report by the news agency PTI said that the Tapti Ganga Express was travelling from Surat to Chhapra on Sunday when stones were thrown at the train near the Jalgaon Railway Station in Maharashtra.

Attack damaged train's B6 coach

The attack occurred around two to three kilometres after the train left the station. The windows of the train's B6 coach were damaged.

Speaking to PTI, an official said that the police registered a case against an unidentified person and an investigation was launched.

No injuries were reported in the attack. A video of the damaged windows of the coach B6 has gone viral on social media.

'Immediate action taken to ensure railway safety '

In a post on X, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Bhusaval said "Immediate action was taken by our on-duty ticket-checking staff to ensure passenger safety."

We deeply regret the unfortunate incident of stone pelting on Train No. 19045 Tapti Ganga Express. Immediate action was taken by our on-duty ticket-checking staff to ensure passenger safety. It is important to note that only one exterior window panel was damaged, while the… pic.twitter.com/KBcVGsLsH1 — DRM Bhusaval (@BhusavalDivn) January 12, 2025

"It is important to note that only one exterior window panel was damaged, while the interior panel of the same remained intact, ensuring no harm to passengers," the post added.

(With inputs from agencies)