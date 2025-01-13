The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 returns to Prayagraj after 12 years, celebrating spirituality, mythology, and culture at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. The 44-day event takes place from January 13 to February 26 and is special this year due to a rare celestial alignment of the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn, occurring once every 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is known to be the world’s largest religious gathering with millions of devotees from across the globe. Over 400 million Hindu pilgrims are expected to begin bathing in sacred waters on Monday (Jan 13) at the Kumbh Mela festival. Hindus believe bathing in the waters of Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh helps in cleansing sins and brings salvation.

Check all the live updates of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 here: