The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 returns to Prayagraj after 12 years, celebrating spirituality, mythology, and culture at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. The 44-day event takes place from January 13 to February 26 and is special this year due to a rare celestial alignment of the Sun, Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn, occurring once every 144 years.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is known to be the world’s largest religious gathering with millions of devotees from across the globe. Over 400 million Hindu pilgrims are expected to begin bathing in sacred waters on Monday (Jan 13) at the Kumbh Mela festival. Hindus believe bathing in the waters of Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh helps in cleansing sins and brings salvation.
Check all the live updates of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 here:
-
Jan 13, 2025 10:01 ISTPrayagraj | Devotees arrived at the bank of Triveni Sangam
Prayagraj | Devotees arrived at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati as today, January 13 - Paush Purnima marks the beginning of the 45-day-long
#WATCH | Prayagraj | Devotees arrived at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati as today, January 13 - Paush Purnima marks the beginning of the 45-day-long #MahaKumbh2025— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025
(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/g3pyqrWH2V
-
Jan 13, 2025 09:26 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: 'A very special day,' says PM Modi
On the occasion of the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!"
"Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," PM Modi wrote on X.
"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings," he added in another post. "Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay."
A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and…
-
Jan 13, 2025 09:13 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: First day of Maha Kumbh going peacefully, says UP police
"Devotees are continuously coming in large numbers, ghats are full. The number of people taking a holy dip will be analysed by the evening. The first day of Maha Kumbh is going on peacefully. We are keeping a watch on everything so that no miscreant can create problems for the devotees," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumbh, Rajesh Dwivedi.
According to the Uttar Pradesh Government, 35 lakh (3.5 million) people have already taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam by 7:30 am on January 13.
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: #MahaKumbhMela2025🕉️| SSP Kumbh, Rajesh Dwivedi says "Devotees are continuously coming in large numbers, ghats are full. The number of people taking a holy dip will be analysed by the evening. The first day of Maha Kumbh is going on peacefully. We are… pic.twitter.com/CFGPrt0RrU— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025
-
Jan 13, 2025 09:01 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: 'Experience is wonderful' says devotee
As the 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 commences at Sangam, a devotee who has come from Barcelona, Spain said, "I had heard for a long time about this festival, and I always wanted to come at least once in my life... to be here is wonderful. I arrived here yesterday, and the experience is wonderful."
VIDEO | The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 commences at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers in #Prayagraj. Here's what a devotee who has come from Barcelona, Spain said.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2025
"I had heard for a long time about this festival, and I always wanted to come… pic.twitter.com/H692LaPXeC
-
Jan 13, 2025 08:59 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: Devotees take holy dip
Devotees take a holy dip in Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, braving the intense cold.
VIDEO | Devotees brave intense cold to take holy dip in Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 which begins today at Prayagraj.#MahaKumbh2025— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ev36SEBZnV
-
Jan 13, 2025 08:38 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: Special Horse Squad deployed
Special Horse Squad has been deployed at the festival to patrol Sangam as lakhs of devotees converge for the holy bath.
VIDEO | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Horse Squad has been deployed for patrolling at Sangam as lakhs of devotees converge for the holy bath. #MahaKumbhMela2025— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2025
(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/suR6ZusxNH
-
Jan 13, 2025 08:35 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: UP Police officials patrol during first 'Shahi Snan'
UP Police officials were seen patrolling the premises of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to ensure security during the first 'Shahi Snan' on the special occasion of Paush Purnima.
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: UP Police officials were seen patrolling during the first 'Shahi Snan' of #MahaKumbh2025 which begins today on the special occasion of Paush Purnima to ensure security pic.twitter.com/Q3UfK6FIuP— IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2025
-
Jan 13, 2025 08:31 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: Pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj
A large crowd of people arrive in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to take a dip in the sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati on January 13 - Paush Purnima, marking the beginning of the 45-day-long festival.
#MahaKumbhMela2025 | Uttar Pradesh: A large number of people arrive in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati as today, January 13 - Paush Purnima marks the beginning of the 45-day-long #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/1GmVb9YIfb— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025
-
Jan 13, 2025 07:56 ISTMaha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: Kumbh Mela festival welcomes crowds of Hindu pilgrims
January 13 marks the start of the largest gathering in the world, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The festival welcomes large crowds of pilgrims from across India and abroad to bathe in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. The organisers expect over 400 million people to attend the event.