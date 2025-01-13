Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi as the Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced.

Traditional restrictions at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

At the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Ms. Jobs was not allowed to touch the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum due to restrictions on non-Hindus. Despite the restriction, Ms. Jobs was allowed to perform rituals, receive prasad and participate in the temple’s spiritual activities.

Swami Kailashanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, explained the decision, stating, "She is very religious and spiritual. She is my daughter, and Maharishi Vyasananda was also there. All of our family did 'Abhishek' and worshipped. She was given prasad and a garland, but there is a tradition that anyone other than a Hindu cannot touch Kashi Vishwanath. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken."

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Pattabhishek of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj was done at Niranjani Akhara in the presence of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj. Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs also performed the ritual pic.twitter.com/rKxppUOx1Q — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

Adopts Hindu name and Joins Akhara ceremonies

After visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, she later travelled to Prayagraj, where she will stay at the Niranjini Akhara camp until Wednesday (Jan 15). Following her visit to India, she is expected to return to the United States for President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday (Jan 20).

Welcomed to the camp with traditional trumpets, Ms. Jobs was dressed in a salwar-suit and served tea in a clay kulhad. She also participated in the Pattabhishek ceremony (coronation) of Vyasanand Giri Maharaj, deepening her involvement in the rituals.

During her stay at Niranjini Akhara in Prayagraj, Ms. Jobs was given the Hindu name ‘Kamala’ by Swami Kailashanand Giri as a mark of her spiritual inclination. She is also planning to take a holy dip in the Ganga River.

