US President Joe Biden asserted on Monday (Jan 13) that America stands stronger on the global stage than it did “four years ago”. Delivering his farewell foreign policy speech just one week before Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Biden did not outrightly name the US president-elect but did not refrain from taking potshots at him.

This was not his last farewell speech. As he prepares to leave office, Biden will deliver a formal farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office in a primetime broadcast on Wednesday (Jan 15).

US is winning: Biden

Addressing diplomats at the State Department, Biden touted his administration's efforts to rebuild alliances and counter global threats, indirectly contrasting his leadership with Trump's tumultuous first term.

The outgoing president received a standing ovation as he declared: “The United States is winning the worldwide competition compared to four years ago.”

“America is stronger. Our alliances are stronger, our adversaries and competitors are weaker.”

Biden credited his administration with strengthening US ties with allies and said NATO partners were now “paying their fair share”—a direct rebuttal to Trump’s frequent criticisms of NATO members for underfunding their defence commitments. Trump, at one point, even suggested he would let Russia “whatever the hell it wants” to countries that failed to meet NATO spending targets.

Biden's warning to Russia

Mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin over his faltering invasion of Ukraine, Biden said: “When Putin invaded, he thought he'd conquer Kyiv in a matter of days. The truth is, since that war began I'm the only one that stood in the centre of Kyiv, not him.”

He reaffirmed unwavering US support for Ukraine, stressing that Washington and its allies “can't walk away”.

China 'will never surpass' the US

Turning to China, Biden dismissed concerns over Beijing’s growing influence. “According to the latest predictions, on China's current course they will never surpass us — period,” he asserted.

He touted his administration's careful management of US-China relations, noting that despite tensions, the two powers “never tipped over into conflict” during his tenure.

Muted tone on Gaza war

The outgoing US president, however, took a more cautious tone on Israel's war in Gaza, but claimed that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release agreement was “on the brink” of becoming reality.

On Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden also defended his controversial decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in 2021, leading to the Taliban's swift takeover. Despite the chaotic and deadly evacuation, Biden stood by his choice and said, “Ending the war was the right thing to do. And I believe history will reflect that.”

In a final call to action, Biden urged the incoming Trump administration to continue with his administration's green energy policies that climate change deniers were “dead wrong,” and “come from a different century”.

