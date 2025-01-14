US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (Jan 13) that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas was nearing completion, taking credit for the deal months into negotiations.

Ceasefire deal finally coming to fruition

Speaking at the State Department, the outgoing US president in his farewell speech said, “In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition.”

The statement comes after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States aimed at brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan echoed Biden's sentiment earlier in the day, suggesting a truce could be sealed within days. “I'm not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking and we are going to work to make it happen,” Sullivan told reporters.

AFP reports that a source close to the Doha negotiations has revealed “significant progress on the remaining sticking points,” leading to a new and more “concrete” proposal now under consideration by both sides.

Israel wants to release hostages

Speaking at a press conference, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also expressed optimism, stating that Israel “really wants to release the hostages and is working hard to secure a deal.”

A Palestinian official close to Hamas also acknowledged that the current negotiations are the most “serious and deep” to date.

“The current round of negotiations is the most serious and deep and has made significant progress,” the official told AFP.

Israel minister says will block deal that stops war

Despite progress, internal political divisions in Israel pose challenges. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on X, has voiced fierce opposition to any agreement that would halt military operations. “The proposed agreement is a catastrophe for Israel's national security,” he warned on X (formerly Twitter), rejecting any deal that involves releasing prisoners or pausing the war.

“We will not be part of a surrender deal that involves releasing dangerous terrorists, halting the war, squandering the hard-won achievements paid for in blood and abandoning many hostages still in captivity,” said the minister.

“Now is the time to intensify our efforts, using all available force to fully secure and cleanse the Gaza Strip,” he added.

Sticking points in ceasefire talks

Talks have repeatedly stalled over key issues: the permanence of the ceasefire, the scale of humanitarian aid, the return of displaced Gazans, Israeli troop withdrawals, and who will control Gaza’s governance.

Even as diplomatic efforts intensify, violence in Gaza rages on. On Monday, Israeli forces bombarded Gaza City, killing over 50 people, according to civil defence officials. Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence agency, told AFP about strikes on civilians.

“They bombed schools, homes, and even gatherings of people,” he said.

Another airstrike on a house in the Shujaiya neighbourhood killed 11 members of the Jaradah and Abu Khater families. The Israeli military said it was investigating these reports.

(With inputs from agencies)