Israel on Thursday (Jan 9) welcomed the election of Lebanese Army chief Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's president. The new president of Lebanon was elected amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, "I hope that this choice will contribute towards stability, a better future for Lebanon and its people and to good neighbourly relations."

Lebanese Parliament elects Aoun as president

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanese Parliament Joseph Aou as president.

Advertisment

Also read | Who is Joseph Aoun? Lebanon’s new US-backed president

Aoun fell short of the 86 votes needed in a first-round vote, but crossed the threshold with 99 votes in a second round, according to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, after lawmakers from Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally the Amal Movement backed him.

His appointment reflected shifts in the power balance in Lebanon and the wider West Asia, with Hezbollah badly pummeled from last year's war with Israel, and its Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in December.

Advertisment

After being sworn in, Aoun said, "Today, a new phase in Lebanon's history begins."

Aoun said he would call for "quick parliamentary consultations" on naming a new prime minister and vowing that the state would have "a monopoly" on arms after the war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Iran, France, and US react to Aoun's election as prez

The Iranian embassy in Beirut welcomed the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanese president, expressing hopes for close cooperation between the two countries.

Also read | US to divert $95 million military aid to Lebanon from Egypt

France, meanwhile, congratulated Aoun and urged the formation of a strong government.

The US embassy in Lebanon said in a post on X that Washington was "committed to working closely with President Aoun as he begins his efforts to unite the country, implement reforms and secure a prosperous future for Lebanon."