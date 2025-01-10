After striking Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday (Jan 10), the Israeli military warned that it would hunt down the leaders of the Iran-backed rebel group.

The Houthis have attacked Israel in what they have said is a show of solidarity to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023.

In a statement, the Israeli military said, "A short while ago... fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and inland Yemen."

The military said that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for the rebel group's missile and drone launches into Israel.

'Houthis are paying, will continue to pay...'

Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Houthis were being punished for their repeated attacks on his country.

"As we promised, the Houthis are paying, and they will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against us," Netanyahu said, vowing not to tolerate attacks against Israel.

"The Houthis are a proxy of Iran and they serve the terrorist objectives of the Iranian axis in the Middle East," he said, adding the group posed a "danger to Israel" and the region.

'Will hunt down leaders of Houthi...'

Israel's Defence Israel Katz said that his country would hunt down leaders of Houthi.

"The Hodeida port is paralysed, and the Ras Issa port is on fire -– there will be no immunity for anyone", Defence Minister Katz said in a video statement.