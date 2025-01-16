After 15 months of war, Hamas and Israel on Wednesday (Jan 15) reached a vital truce that includes a ceasefire and a hostage release deal. The deal saw the United States act as one of the mediators between the Palestinian militant group and the Jewish nation. As the truce was announced, both the outgoing US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sought to claim the credit for the deal that many hope could pave the way to a permanent end to the war.

'My plan': Joe Biden

Biden, in his farewell address on Wednesday evening, said the plan was "developed and negotiated by my team and will be largely implemented by the incoming administration."

This comes after the US president, during a press conference announcing the successful deal, denied crediting himself or Trump for it.

When asked if he or the incoming president is to take credit for the Gaza ceasefire deal, Biden earlier on Wednesday had responded, "Is that a joke?"

'Happened because of my election victory': Trump

While Biden played the grace card, Trump, in his usual fashion, was quick to claim credit.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican claimed credit for the ceasefire deal and said: "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies".

So who gets the credit?

The deal, which was months into making, was a team effort, with Qatar, Egypt, and the United States all playing key roles.

For months, Biden's administration has been a part of the negotiations, which as per reports was helped across the finishline by a Trump envoy.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, was present in Doha for the final 94 hours of talks, which culminated in the deal. In a press briefing, a high-ranking Biden official acknowledged Witkoff's contribution to the deal, alongside Biden's envoy, Brett McGurk, who's been in Doha since January 5.

As White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted during a press briefing on Wednesday, "Everyone is going to want some credit" for the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)