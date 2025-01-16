As United States President Joe Biden’s term nears its end, his approval rating remains close to his personal worst as most Americans see his presidency as a failure.

According to a CNN survey released on Wednesday (Jan 15), only 36 per cent of US adults said that they approved of his term in the White House, matching his previous record-low rating.

The outgoing president recorded an even lower approval rating while handling immigration (31 per cent), foreign affairs (32 per cent) and the economy (33 per cent).

In comparison, less than half of people approved Biden’s handling of healthcare policies (43 per cent), environmental policy (44 per cent) and protecting democracy (46 per cent), which proved to be his strongest.

Biden’s favourability rating, which is a measure of personal feelings towards the president, was even lower than his job approval rating, with only 33 per cent of Americans favouring him, only one point off his previous record low recorded in June 2023.

A majority of 61 per cent of Americans see Biden’s overall term in the Oval Office as a failure. Only 38 per cent considered his presidency a success.

The outgoing president’s numbers are lowest among the previous Democratic leaders, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, with 68 per cent and 65 per cent of Americans seen as successful presidents, respectively.

Biden administration

Most Americans blamed Biden directly for his failure as a president with 42 per cent citing his personal shortcomings while only 19 per cent attributed external circumstances.

Under the Biden administration, inflation increased, with gas and food prices recording the highest in more than four decades. During Biden’s term, 8 million migrants entered the US, recording level high immigration, 60 per cent of which crossed the border illegally.

Biden was also surrounded by several foreign policy blunders like the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the Chinese spy balloon incident in 2023.

According to another survey by Gallup which was released on January 7, more than half of Americans said that Biden will be remembered as a “poor” or “below average” leader in US history. The polls suggest 37 per cent regarded Biden as a “below average” US president, while 17 per cent believed he would be remembered as a “poor” leader.

