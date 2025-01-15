A week after the deadly wildfire engulfed Los Angeles, more than six million people are still under critical fire threat across several counties in California as high winds are again expected to kick up on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The forecasters have again identified an area of "extreme fire danger", stressing the high-risk level in a region to the northwest of the city centre.

As per the forecast, in some mountainous areas, the winds can possibly reach speeds of 70 mph (113km/h), which would be nearly hurricane-force if they are sustained.

Further, the anticipated rise in speeds threatens to spread the remaining four fires, which firefighters have made progress in tackling the blaze.

However, on Wednesday morning, wind speeds began a slow and steady climb in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

They are expected to get intense during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winds 'weaker but still strong'

The NWS further cautioned that the winds are "weaker but still strong" as compared to last week's conditions.

Currently, over 93,000 people are without electricity in California.

Earlier on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said, "The anticipated winds combined with low humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in the LA region critical."

Moreover, areas of the northwest of Los Angeles, including Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, have been deemed to be particularly dangerous.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the scenes as "unimaginable", and vowed to exercise her executive powers to trigger rapid rebuilding efforts.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the Palisades and Eaton Fires are expected to be the most destructive in Los Angeles County's history.

Reportedly, California might also encounter a rare, deadly fire tornado phenomenon amid the ongoing wildfires.

The NWS on Tuesday warned that the combination of high winds and severely dry conditions has created a “particularly dangerous situation” in which any new fire could explode in size.

