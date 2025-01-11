Los Angeles has been struggling with multiple wildfires for several days, as winds of up to 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour have spread flames. The fires have claimed 11 lives and destroyed approximately 10,000 homes.

Here's a look at the updates on the calamity:

LA Mayor Karen Bass faces criticism

LA Mayor Karen Bass is under fire for her handling of the disaster. A petition on Change.org calling for her resignation has received over 57,000 signatures. The petition accuses Bass of failing to lead during this crisis and demands a “full and transparent” investigation into the city’s preparedness, response, and resource allocation.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Bass dismissed criticism of her leadership. She said, “I just said what I believe is the most important thing for us to do right now, and that is going to continue to be my focus.”

Los Angeles Fire Department refute claims of chief Crowley's dismissal

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley and Mayor Bass met to address the crisis. According to Erik Scott, LAFD’s public information officer, their top priorities remain combating the fires and protecting residents. Scott also said that Chief Crowley had not been dismissed and remains fully in charge of the LAFD.

New evacuations ordered in LA

Evacuations have been expanded to areas east of the uncontained Palisades fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an evacuation order at 7 pm local time on Friday. Across Los Angeles, over 144,000 residents are under evacuation orders, according to local authorities.

Costliest fire in US history

The wildfires in Los Angeles are set to become the most expensive in US history, with economic losses estimated between $50 billion and $150 billion.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into why firefighters ran out of water early in the response, describing the situation as “deeply troubling.” Meanwhile, President Biden has warned that the death toll may rise, as many people remain unaccounted for.

(With inputs from agencies)