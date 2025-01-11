Actress Angelina Jolie has reportedly opened up her home for those in need as Los Angeles wildfires continue to ravage homes. The 49-year-old actress is reportedly providing refuge to friends who have been forced to evacuate the Los Angeles area due to the fire.

A source told PEOPLE that the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes or are impacted by the fires. She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate.”

The fires which hit the Pacific Palisades- home to many Hollywood A-listers- were reportedly labelled as one of the most destructive wildfires in the history of Los Angeles.

The death toll has risen to 11 and thousands have been evacuated due to the fire.

Between the Eaton fire and the Palisades fire which took place in Pasadena, 10,000 structures have turned to ashes including homes, schools and offices.



Several Hollywood celebrities, who live in the effected area, have been compelled to evacuate. Many stars like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes Cameron Mathison and others have lost their homes in the fire.

Celebrities helping out

Several celebrities have stepped in and extended support to those impacted by the devastating wildfires.



Halle Berry shared on Instagram that she is teaming up with Sharon Stone to donate her "entire closet" to provide basic clothing to those in need.

Jennifer has joined hands with World Central Kitchen to distribute food to those affected alongwith founder José Andrés.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, much like Jolie, have opened their home to evacuees, offering shelter to those displaced by the fires.



Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have pledged a generous $1 million donation to help the victims of the crisis. Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home in the fire, has launched an emergency fund for victims and donated $100,000.