Paris Hilton is doing her part. After losing her Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires, the socialite has stepped out to help other victims in need.

With her help, Hilton has launched an emergency fund and has donated $100,000 to help victims, who had lost their homes and nearly everything in the devasting Los Angeles fires.

The 43-year-old star is among thousands of people who have had to evacuate their homes owing to the wildfire. Hilton's Malibu home was destroyed in the fire.

A day after she visited her burnt house, the businesswoman announced her donation as she launched the emergency fund for the people who were affected by the wildfires.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Hilton wrote, ''💔 My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating fires here in LA. While I’ve lost my Malibu home, my thoughts are with the countless families who have lost so much more—their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability. As a mom, I can’t imagine the pain and fear of not having a safe place for your babies so I’m launching an emergency fund through my nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact to support displaced families with young children.''

Announcing her donation, Hilton wrote, ''I’m starting with a personal contribution of $100,000, and will be matching additional dollars raised to $100,000 more. I am looking for others to donate and match alongside me to do our part!''

In the caption of the post, Hilton detailed the entire process of donation.

Heartbroken Paris Hilton on losing her house in LA wildfire

Like many others, Paris saw her Malibu home burn down on live TV. It was immensely heartbreaking to see her home burn where she has lived and made so many memories.

On Jan 10, Hilton shared photos and videos of her burnt house along with an emotional post.

''I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces,😢💔'' she wrote.

She wrote further, ''This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.''