

Wildfires around Los Angeles neighbourhoods have destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving tens of thousands of people homeless and in dismay. Amid this critical situation, studios such as Disney, Paramount, and CBS have pledged to donate to various relief efforts.

Disney donates $15 million to L.A. fire relief efforts

On Friday, the studio announced they will donate $15 million to support several recovery initiatives.

“As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger, reports THR.

“Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.”

The money will be distributed among several groups, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Paramount pledges $1 million

After Disney, Paramount Global's top bosses announced that the company would donate $1 million to L.A. fire relief efforts. They will be donating money to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society.

“As major wildfires continue to erupt across parts of Los Angeles — causing massive devastation to families, homes and communities — our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, particularly those who have been displaced or lost their homes,” wrote the Paramount chiefs.

Several nonprofit organizations and NGO groups have been working relentlessly to provide food, water, and shelter and help people impacted by the Southern California wildfires.

As of Saturday, at least 10 people have died so far in the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire.