Singer Dua Lipa is leaving Los Angeles after spending a 'scary couple of days' amid the ongoing wildfires that have ravaged the area. The British-Albanian singer is among many other Brit artists like James Bourne, Mark Owen, and TOWIE star ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell who have fled the city as the wildfire continues to rage.



With the blaze threatening much of the Hollywood hill region, Lipa and other celebrities have been forced to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

Dua Lipa pens an emotional note

The Levitating singer shared an emotional note on Instagram about the LA wildfires. Sharing a photo of a burning LA, she wrote, “Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes. I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people.”

Dua Lipa Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

She assured her fans, “I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other.”

Dua Lipa leaves home amid wildfires

Lipa moved to Beverly Hills back in 2020 to live close to her former boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The couple broke up eventually but Lipa purchased a sprawling mansion and stayed on. As the wildfires in Los Angeles continued to spread, Dua, like many other celebrities was forced to evacuate.



With the death toll rising to 10 and over 1,200 acres affected by the fire, several celebrities including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia, have lost their homes to the fire.