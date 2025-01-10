Paris Hilton was one of the many Hollywood celebrities who had to evacuate their home owing to the Los Angeles wildfire. Hilton's Malibu home was destroyed in the fire that left thousands homeless and at least 7 dead. In a deeply emotional and heartfelt message, Hilton expressed her grief as she returned to the site of her destroyed home.

Paris Hilton pens emotional note on losing her house in LA wildfire

On Friday, Paris Hilton took to Instagram and shared a video sharing a glimpse of her return to her Malibu home. The video had her standing amidst the ashes of what was once her home. She described the scene as "indescribably heartbreaking."



“When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces. This house wasn’t just a place to live—it was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner," Paris wrote. The destruction felt like an unimaginable loss, she added.

The socialite also acknowledged the pain of countless others who have faced similar tragedies, adding that the loss of a home is not just about walls and possessions but about the irreplaceable memories they hold.



“What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes,” she expressed.

Paris also conveyed gratitude that her loved ones were safe and encouraged others to endure similar pain, reminding them they are not alone.

Hollywood affected due to wildfire

The wildfire, which broke out on Tuesday, has devastated the Pacific Palisades area and parts of Los Angeles, claiming the homes of several Hollywood celebrities, including Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Billy Crystal, Mark Hamil, Mandy Moore and Anthony Hopkins.

