A social media influencer from Canada is facing backlash over her post on the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles. Twenty-nine-year-old Meg DeAngelis is a content creator with millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Advertisment

According to a report by The New York Post on Friday (Jan 10), DeAngelis posted stories on Instagram where she said, "When I escaped NYC because it was too cold, but now this one is literally burning down.”

Also read | LA wildfires: Police detain 'homeless suspect' for starting Kenneth fire

One of the stories showed DeAngelis wearing a white dress and standing in front of a house engulfed by the wildfire.

Advertisment

The backlash: The privilege is crazy

DeAngelis faced severe criticism over her Instagram stories. “The privilege is crazy,” claimed one user. “OMG girl read the room,” expressed another.

A third user said, "‘Escaped NYC because it was too cold …’ coming from someone who doesn’t commute to work and doesn’t ever have to leave the house if they don’t want to is crazy.’”

Advertisment

She was also criticised for not using her social media clout to bring awareness to the situation.

Also read | LA wildfires: ‘Gather loved ones…’: Officials mistakenly send evacuation order to entire county

“If you don’t have helpful information for people in this ongoing crisis why are you posting? People … just HAVE to post on Instagram and somehow make this catastrophic situation about themselves,” a user wrote.

Possible damage control

Amid the increasing backlash, DeAngelis shared a follow-up post, expressing concerns about the raging wildfires in LA.

“In all seriousness, this is heartbreaking. I’m thinking about all the wildlife and everyone who is affected,” the 29-year-old said, adding, "I’m so sorry you have to go through this. Love you and make sure you check on your friends!”

At least 10 killed in wildfires so far

The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area have killed at least 10 people so far and burned over 10,000 houses and other structures, the news agency Associated Press reported citing officials.

Also read | Jamie Lee Curtis pledges to donate $1 million amid devastating Los Angeles wildfires

All of the major fires that have broken out this week are located in a roughly 40-kilometre band north of downtown Los Angeles.

The cause of the wildfires is not yet known.

(With inputs from agencies)