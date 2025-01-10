

Raging wildfires have engulfed different parts of Los Angeles city, destroying acres of land and forcing thousands of people to relocate. Amid the worrying situation, actress Jamie Lee Curtis has come forward to help the people who are impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Advertisment

The veteran star has pledged to donate $1 million to start a fund to support people impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend evacuate $17.5mn home, take refuge in hotel with kids amid LA fire

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jamie wrote, “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.”

Advertisment

She added, “I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

Advertisment

Jamie Lee Custis broke down in tears

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Curtis broke down in tears as she discussed raging wildfires, specifically in Pacific Palisades.

"As you know where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f–king gnarly, you guys. It’s a catastrophe in Southern California," she said.

She continued, "Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything -- The market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Friends -- many, many, many, many, many friends have now lost their homes. So, it's a really awful situation."