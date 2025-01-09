

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are among several Hollywood celebrities who have to evacuate their home amid deadliest LA fire that had been spreading across different parts of the city.

Teigen and Legend are among thousands of residents who have to flee their homes as the wildfires gets out-of-hand.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend take refuge in a hotel

The 39-year-old model has been continuously sharing updates through her Instagram handle. On Thursday (Jan. 9), she shared videos of herself and her family from a hotel room where she and her husband John have taken refuge with their four kids, Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, and their pets.

Sharing the clip on IG stories, she wrote, ''4 kids, 4 dogs and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel.''

In the video, she and Legend were seen lying on the bed as the dogs ran around the room. In another clip, her pet bearded dragon was seen sitting on her chest.

Chrissy Teigen Photograph: (Instagram)

Earlier, Teigen shared that she and her family have to leave their $17.5 million Beverly Hills home due to raging wildfires.

Sharing that she's in a state of shock, the cookbook author dropped a photo of her from her closet standing beside a bag.

''This is surreal. I'm very scared now. Packing," she captioned a mirror selfie.

Chrissy Photograph: (X)

As the fire spread across the greater Los Angeles and several other areas of the city, Teigen assured her followers that she and her family were doing fine.

''We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t who are not ok,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see.”

“And God bless the firefighters and all first responders,” she concluded.

Wildfire in celebrity neighbourhoods

The LA wildfires have destroyed several properties across the city, including homes of numerous celebrities. Mark Hamill, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Moore are among the stars who have lost their homes. As the fire spread around the Pacific Palisades area, Hilton's Malibu home was burnt into ashes.

Watching her home burn on live TV, Hilton wrote on Instagram that she's “heartbroken beyond words.”

Sharing a video, she wrote, ''Heartbroken beyond words.💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.😢 This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.🥹''