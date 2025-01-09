

The beautiful city of Los Angeles has burned into the ashes as wildfires continue to spread. Amid this, actor Jean Smart has a request for all television networks.

Advertisment

The Hacks actor asked the TV networks not to air any awards amid these horrific wildfires and instead donate the revenue to the victims and firefighters, who are currently on the front line.

In a message shared on her social media handle, she wrote, “With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters.”

Also read: Grey's Anatomy and Jimmy Kimmel Live! filming halted due to LA fire

Advertisment

Jean's message garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Some supported her idea, while others argued about how those earning from these big events would be affected.

Advertisment

One user commented, ''And donate some of that money to the staff that makes those events happen: chefs, waiters, bartenders, camera crews, etc…who depend on awards season to make a barely decent wage in this town!!! That revenue supports us too and no event means no paycheck for a lot of us. We’re losing our houses too.''

Also read: Los Angeles Wildfire: Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore And Other Hollywood Stars Affected

Another wrote, ''Honestly, they wont do that but, They can do both! They make enough $$.''

Smart's statement comes days after her second Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical for her performance in the hit series Hacks.

Award season impacted by LA fires

The award ceremonies have already been affected as the wildfires rage around LA. On Thursday (Jan 9), the Academy Awards pushed its announcement date for the Oscars Nominations List from January 17 to January 19. In addition to this, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards ceremony, has been postponed to Jan. 26.



The Screen Actors Guild Awards' in-person nominations announcement was also cancelled due to wildfire.

“In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles,” read an SAG statement.