Los Angeles Wildfire: Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore And Other Hollywood Stars Affected
By Shomini Sen
Veteran actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal revealed that the wildfire destroyed their home. The couple lived in the home for 46 years together. "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy," the actor's statement read.
Moore revealed on Instagram that she and her “kids, dogs and cats” had to leave their home, adding in a message that she is “praying and grateful for the first responders.”
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill himself reported how he was evacuated from Malibu amid the wildfires and told residents to “stay safe” and added that there were "small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (Pacific Coast Highway)”.
Paris Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she said, referring to her young children. “The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking,” she wrote.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's mansion was valued at $6.5 million, and was located in Pacific Palisades, a coastal neighborhood in California. The fire, which broke out on Wednesday, wreaked havoc on the house, burning down several areas, including the roof and garage.
Actor James Woods broke down in tears on CNN after his California home was lost to the fire. He said, “One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone. There was so much chaos, it was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us.”
Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their home, in addition to Pratt’s parents’ house. Spencer wrote, “The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our sons bed burned in the shape of a heart. A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family.”
