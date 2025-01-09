Los Angeles Wildfire: Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore And Other Hollywood Stars Affected

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she said, referring to her young children. “The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking,” she wrote.