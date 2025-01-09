Hollywood has come to a halt due to fierce wildfires in Los Angeles. As the wildfires continue to impact the living in Southern California, the production of several television shows such as Abbott Elementary, and Grey’s Anatomy, has been paused.

Several production houses such as CBS and ABC have put a shutdown on all the shoots until the wildfires are under control.

Shooting paused due to LA wildfires

Amid the raging fire, FilmLA, the permitting agency for shoots, has issued a statement, stating that all permits for filming have been withdrawn.

“The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible,” the FilmLA statement said, as reported.

As reported by Variety, Amazon has postponed the shooting of Fallout season 2, which was set to re-start this week. Meanwhile, Disney has shut down the productions of Grey’s Anatomy, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Doctor Odyssey.

CBS has halted production on NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and After Midnight. Warner Bros. studio in Burbank was closed, affecting shows such as Abbott Elementary, All-American and The Pitt.

Oscars nominations and Critics Choice Awards postponed.

In addition to the shooting halt, a slew of award events have been rescheduled or cancelled, including the Academy Award nominations. The organisation has pushed its announcement date for the Oscars nominations from January 17 to January 19. The Screen Actors Guild Awards' in-person nominations were also cancelled.

The Critics Choice Awards have also been postponed from Jan 12th to Jan 26th.