Los Angeles Wildfires: Thousands of people have been displaced and it’s not going to get better anytime soon as authorities warned Southern California residents to grab their belongings and evacuate from the area. Many celebrities have lost portions of their homes while others have lost all of it. It’s been a devastating night for all people residing in Los Angeles and neighbouring areas.

Among those who have been left without a home, Once Upon A Time In America actor James Woods went on TV to talk about the loss that he and his family have faced in this adversity. James Woods has lost his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Southern California.

James Woods broke down on TV

Speaking on CNN, the Vampires actor broke down in tears and detailed his narrow escape and how he lost all his life’s savings that he put in his house due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

He said, “One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone.”

James Woods breaks down in tears on CNN after his house was destroyed in the wildfires.



He is now experiencing only 1% of the pain felt by the people he once advocated wiping out.



Does he really think his tears will make anyone feel sympathy for him? pic.twitter.com/YhHc2wIS0p — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 8, 2025

He recalled an emotional moment when his wife Sara Miller-Woods’ 8-year-old niece retrieved her piggy bank in order to help them rebuild their house.

James, 77, also told the channel that he had to help his 94-year-old neighbour, who has dementia, get to safety. He said, “He’d been left alone. There was so much chaos, it was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us.”

To the TV presenter, the actor said, “I thought I would be stronger than this,” before wiping tears from his eyes.

James Woods also shared on his X account about the devastation that the wildfires have caused and wrote, “There is no possession as priceless as friends and good neighbours during a tragedy. I can’t believe the blessings we enjoy, and I am humbly grateful.”

We renovated a home after COVID and just finished last month. To all the lovely people offering care and love, I’ll say this.



There is no possession as priceless as friends and good neighbors during a tragedy. I can’t believe the blessings we enjoy, and I am humbly grateful. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

As a result of the wildfires, all shoots and premieres have been either cancelled for the time being or postponed. Many events have also been put on hold. The Academy took cognizance and postponed the Oscar nominations announcement from January 17 to January 19. Read about the details here.