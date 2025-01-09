Los Angeles Wildfire: It's been a wild night for California residents as wildfires continue to rage in prominent celebrity neighbourhoods leading to the loss of lives and properties for many high-profile names, including Mark Hamill, Paris Hilton, John Legend, and Mandy Moore among others.

Global star Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the raging fires. Priyanka, who has been residing in Los Angeles ever since she shifted base to the US because of work commitments, gave a shoutout to firefighters who have been trying to contain the fires and keep everyone safe.

Priyanka Chopra has a message for those affected by LA fires

Taking to her Instagram Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the fires in her Instagram Stories and wrote, ''My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight.''

In another story, she shared what the wildfire in Los Angeles looks like, scorching thousands of acres and destroying homes. As a result, thousands of people, including Hollywood celebrities, have had to flee their homes and find shelter elsewhere.

She cheered for the Los Angeles Fire Department for working “tirelessly overnight” and helping affected families.

The fires have been out of control in Palisades in Southern California and have burned more than 2,900 acres. The authorities have so far declared an emergency in the region and the officials have warned that the worst is yet to come due to the "tornado-like" winds complicating the firefighting efforts.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with the second season of her action thriller series Citadel. It is directed by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and will also appear in the period drama The Bluff, which follows the story of a former pirate played by Priyanka.