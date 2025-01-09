Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency after its suburbs were engulfed in wildfires on Tuesday. The fire, over a matter of hours, expanded from a 10-acre area to a 2900-acre range due to high winds and dry conditions.



According to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley, more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.



Reports state that the worst-impacted areas are the Altadena and Sylmar neighbourhoods and the exclusive Pacific Palisades. Several A-list Hollywood stars reside in these areas, and the fire put their luxury villas and condos in jeopardy.

Here’s a look at some of the famous faces who live in the area.



Billy Crystal



Veteran actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal revealed that their home was destroyed in the wild fire. The couple lived in the home for 46 years together. "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy," the actor's statement read. "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders," Crystal's statement continued. "The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

Mandy Moore



Moore revealed on Instagram that she and her “kids, dogs and cats” had to leave their home, adding in a message that she is “praying and grateful for the first responders.”

Mark Hamil



Star Wars actor Mark Hamill himself reported how he was evacuated from Malibu amid the wildfires and told residents to “stay safe” and added that there were "small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH [Pacific Coast Highway]”.

Paris Hilton



Paris Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she said, referring to her young children. “The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking,” she wrote.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester



Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's mansion was valued at $6.5 million, was located in Pacific Palisades, a coastal neighborhood in California. The fire, which broke out on Wednesday, wreaked havoc on the house, burning down several areas, including the roof and garage.

Ben Affleck



The recently divorced actor reportedly bought a $20.5m “bachelor pad” between Brentwood and Pacific Palisades last July.



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson



The power couple has lived in a sprawling mansion in Pacific Palisades since 2010. The property is spread over 1.5 acres of ground and features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and large pool and a mini theatre.

Eugene Levy

Star of Schitt’s Creek and American Pie, is jokingly referred to as the “honorary mayor” of Pacific Palisades, where he has lived with his wife Deborah Devine since they acquired a $2.4m home in 2006.

Celebrities react to Palisades Fire



Several stars took to social media to urge fans to pray as the evacuations continued.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt issued a passionate plea for people “to come together to support one another” in a post on Instagram.

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” he wrote. “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”



High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens added that the situation was “so scary” and wrote “My heart breaks for everyone affected”.



Khloe Kardashian dedicated a post to firefighters and first responders, as she wrote, “Thank you for your unwavering dedication and courage in the face of these devastating fires. Your selflessness, resilience, and tireless efforts to protect lives and communities are deeply appreciated. You are true heroes, and we are incredibly grateful for all you do. Please know that your sacrifice does not go unnoticed, and we stand with you in gratitude and support.”



The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco praised emergency services and added, "This is heart-wrenching to witness what’s happening in our backyard.”

Zoe Saldana said her“thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California, particularly those who have lost their homes.”