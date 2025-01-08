In pics | Massive wildfire engulfs Los Angeles suburb

Massive wildfire sparks panic
A massive wildfire in Southern California has reached residential areas of a Los Angeles suburb, sparking panic among the people. (Image credit: AFP)
Around 30,000 to evacuate
Around 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and a state of emergency has been declared for Pacific Palisades. (Image credit: AFP)
Wildfire fueled by strong winds
First reported around 10:30 am on Tuesday (Jan 7), the inferno has already engulfed over 2,900 acres of land and is fueled by strong winds in the region. (Image credit: AFP)
'Highly dangerous'
“This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. He also thanked the firefighters and first responders who are fighting this dangerous fire. (Image credit: AFP)
Federal support
President Biden was briefed on the situation in Los Angeles and said, “My Administration will do everything it can to support the response.” (Image credit: AFP)
Abandoned cars bulldozed
Many residents of the Pacific Palisades area abandoned their cars on the major road connecting the region and rushed on foot, forcing firefighters to push dozens of vehicles off the road with bulldozers. (Image credit: AFP)
No deaths or injuries
Despite the chaos during the evacuation, no deaths or injuries were reported, said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley. (Image credit: AFP)
Worst windstorm
The fire started following the seasonal Santa Ana winds that hit the region. Forecasters have said that the winds could turn into the worst windstorm in a decade, with gusts reaching up to 100 (160 kmph) in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. (Image credit: AFP)
Climate change
Scientists have attributed climate change, which is affecting the weather patterns, to be the driving factor for the increasing wildfires in Southern California. (Image credit: AFP)