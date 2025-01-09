Los Angeles has been engulfed in raging fires and it has so far led to the death of five people and loss to capital. As a result, The Academy Awards has pushed its announcement date for the Oscars Nominations List from January 17 to January 19. This gives an extended window to voters.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members began on January 8 and was set to close on January 12 but since many have had to pack up or facilitate pack up for others because of the plausible damage that these LA fires have caused to their properties, The Academy took a decision by giving an extension in the deadline.

The Academy sent an email detailing changes due to LA fires

The Academy sent an email to members last night detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer. The email read: “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

The email also listed some additional scheduling changes. These include:

The International Feature Shortlist Screening set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles has been postponed to later in the week.

The in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off and Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs in L.A. and New York City on Jan. 11 have been cancelled.

The in-person Los Angeles and Bay Area Visual Effects Branch Bake-Offs in Los Angeles and New York on Jan. 11 have been cancelled as have the in-person Los Angeles and Bay Area Visual Effects Bake-Offs.

In addition to the nominations list announcement, a slew of Los Angeles- premieres and events have been cancelled as the authorities have focused their attention on containing the horrific fires. The first to lead by example by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios which cancelled their premieres of Unstoppable and Wolf Man. Paramount and Max have also cancelled their Better Man and The Pitt premieres.

Also, The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed from January 12 to January 26.

Oscars 2025: Ceremony date and host

Meanwhile, the Oscars ceremony will still take place on March 2 with Conan O’Brien as the host.