Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Emergency, has lashed out at the Oscars for choosing a particular genre of films that tend to show India in a poor light. The actress spoke about the Oscars, weeks after Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies did not make the cut in the Best International Film category at Oscars 2025. The film was India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Advertisment

Kangana Ranaut says Oscars pick anti-India films

Kangana Ranaut stated that films portraying India as a "s**thole" are often selected for the Oscars. She said, "Usually, the agenda they push for India is very different. Jo Oscar pick karta hai is anti-India. Abhi bhi jo film praise garner kar rahi hai (even now, the film that is garnering praise), I was very excited about it. I heard the director say, in India, you don’t have the freedom to love the way you want to love because of religious intolerance. I haven’t even seen the film. For the Oscars, it has to be a film that makes the country look bad. Slumdog Millionaire, etc. It always has to be a film that makes the country look like a s**thole."

‘Nice come back story,’ ‘best meme’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Donald Trump’s victory



She further added, "Emergency is not that film. The West is ready to see how India stands today. I have never cared about these awards. I don’t care about Indian awards or Western awards. It is a film that’s brilliantly made, and it is as good as any international film. But at the same time, I know how geopolitics works. We, as nationalist people, don’t have much hope with these award functions."

Advertisment

Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of her film Emergency

About Emergency

Emergency is a biographical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut, who also features as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Emergency is based on the Emergency imposed in India for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 17 after multiple delays.

Advertisment

‘Witches are women...’: Kangana Ranaut gets support from Samantha Ruth Prabhu for THIS