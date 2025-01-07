Actor Suriya's highly ambitious, big-budget film Kanguva may not worked at the box office, but it has found a spot in the contenders list of Oscars 2025. The film was released in November 2024 and was helmed by Siva. The action-adventure featured Suriya along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.



While Suriya's performance was praised by fans, the film received negative reviews for its execution, with many calling it loud and jarring.



The film garnered more attention when actor and Suriya’s wife Jyothika said the negative reactions to Kanguva felt like propaganda. The makers even trimmed the film by 12 minutes and re-censored it post-release due to criticism, yet the film failed to make a mark at the box office.



Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, Kanguva ends with a hint at a sequel.

Advertisment

After The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently revealed the names of 323 films eligible for the Oscars this year, 207 movies met the eligibility criteria for the Best Picture category, which also includes Kanguva. Apart from Kanguva, other films in the running for nominations are Girls will be Girls, Santosh, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, All We Imagine as Light, Putul and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light make it to BAFTA Awards 2025 longlist

The voting for nominations is set to begin on January 8, 2025, and will conclude on January 12, 2025. The final list of nominated movies will be out on January 17, 2025.

Advertisment

Laapata Ladies out of Oscar race

Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film Laapata Ladies was India's official entry to Oscars 2025 this year. However, the film failed to make the shortlist of 15 movies that will vie for the big prize from the final five in the Best International Film category.



The list included expected names like Emilia Perez and From Ground Zero but missed India's official entry.

Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars race; netizens upset with Film Federation of India

Advertisment

The news upset Indian fans who felt that another film would have done better than Laapata Ladies. The internet was abuzz with suggestions like the most obvious one, All We Imagine As Light, the much-awarded indie film by Payal Kapadia.

Netizens blamed the Indian authorities for not naming All We Imagine As Light and making a poor choice. They blamed the Film Federation of India for 'humiliating' the country.



The Oscars will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood., United States.

Best Hindi Films of 2024: From Amar Singh Chamkila to Kill