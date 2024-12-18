New Delhi

Academy Awards 2025: Sad news for Indian fans as Laapata Ladies failed to make it to the shortlisted names. In the category for Best International Feature, a total of 15 names was announced and India’s official entry failed to make the cut. The shortlisted names was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences, who organises the Oscars.

The list included expected names like Emilia Perez and From Ground Zero but missed India's official entry.

The news upset Indian fans who felt that another film would have done better than Laapata Ladies. The internet was abuzz with suggestions like the most obvious one, All We Imagine As Light, the much-awarded indie film by Payal Kapadia.

Netizens blamed the Indian authorities for not naming All We Imagine As Light and making a poor choice. They blamed the Film Federation of India for 'humiliating' the country.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was unanimously selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

At the time of its selection, many believed that Kapadia's Cannes-winning film All We Imagine As Light was a stronger contender.

Here’s what the netizens said

One X user wrote, "FFI snubbed AWIAL, destroying our chances to be on the list. The Film Federation of India requires a full revamp. The ones who are there now should step down and let others who understand and know the art of cinema take over.”

Another user added, “Guess what is Missing or Laapata from the Oscars shortlist. Future lesson for that confederacy of dunces of Film Federation of India committee - An oscar campaign for your beloved desi film can't start in October. All We Imagine As Light had a direct path to an Oscar nod.”

India's official entry to the Oscars is selected by the FFI, an independent body tasked by the Academy for this job. Given the controversies around India's official selections in recent years and their subsequent dismal record at the Oscars, many called for the body to be dissolved.

Another person wrote, "Film federation of India does it again; the cinema lovers of India should protest.” Another wrote, “A shattering humiliation for India. A calamitous defeat for the Film Federation that could be seen coming from afar. If the only measure of success is to make choices that make you competitive, they have utterly & entirely failed. FFI needs an overhaul & people need to be fired.”

About Laapata Ladies and All We Imagine As Light

Laapata Ladies featured newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel, alongside Ravi Kishen and Chhaya Kadam.

The film is about two brides being interchanged in rural 1990s India.

All We Imagine As Light is an ode to the working class of Mumbai.

The film starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and secured nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.