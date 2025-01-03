Awards season is upon us and Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light features prominently in all the awards this year. On Friday, the British Academy Film Awards- popularly known as BAFTA Awards released their longlist for the upcoming Film Awards 2025. Payal Kapadia's film features in multiple categories along with Shahana Goswami starrer Santosh and Dev Patel's Monkey Man along with award season Emilia Perez and The Apprentice.





All We Imagine As Light in BAFTA longlist

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Since then the film has been a festival and awards season favourite. While the film was not sent as India's official entry to the Oscars (Laapataa Ladies was sent instead) the film has earned two nods at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards 2025. All We Imagine As Light has got a nomination in the Best Film category while Payal Kapadia has scripted history by becoming the first Indian female director to earn a nomination in the Best Director category at the Globes.

The film now will also contend for the next round in BAFTA. BAFTA's long list was announced on Friday and 10 films and individuals have been nominated in each category for the next round. Payal Kapadia's film has found mention in three categories- Best Non-English Language Film, Best Director (Kapadia has been shortlisted) and Original Screenplay.

Santosh, director by Sandhya Suri and UK's official entry to the Oscars this year also has been named in the longlist in the Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director or Producer category which also includes Dev Patel's Monkey Man. Patel has also been shortlisted in the Best Actor category.

BAFTA Longlists

The longlists narrow the field in 24 different categories which lead to the final round of voting and announcement of nominees.



Emilia Pérez dominated the longlists and scored slots on lists including best film, director (for Jacques Audiard), leading actress (Karla Sofía Gascón) and supporting actress. Just behind it is Conclave, which popped up on 14 lists that include best film, director (Edward Berger) and leading actor (Ralph Fiennes).

The BAFTA Film Awards 2025 will take place on February 16 while the official nominations will be announced a month earlier on January 15.